"The Weighting Game" with Benefis Health System

Join experts with Benefis Health System for "The Weighting Game."

The event will take place Thursday, January 11th from 5-7:00pm at the Cameron Auditorium (Benefis East Campus, South Tower). The event is completely free and open to the public, and gives folks the chance to hear from a panel of experts about losing the weight and keeping it off. You will hear from everyone ranging from an internal medicine physician, to a bariatric surgeon and a psychologist.

Director of Operations for Benefis Medical Group, Kristi Jarrett, says the key point of this event is to hear from a comprehensive group of professionals who can give you real advice to reach your goals.

You must RSVP for the event. You can do that online here or by calling 406-455-5545