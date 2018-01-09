"The Weighting Game" with Benefis Health System

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.
Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...
Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...
A Great Falls man is now facing several charges, including drug possession and driving on a suspended license, after police stopped his vehicle. It all happened Sunday at the Town Pump gas station on 10th Avenue South. GFPD Officer Olson stopped a car with two different license plates on it. The passenger of the car, identified as Pablo Lopez, exited the vehicle. It was determined he had warrants out for his arrest. While officer Olson was speaking with Pablo, Jesse Lopez wal...
A Great Falls man is now facing several charges, including drug possession and driving on a suspended license, after police stopped his vehicle. It all happened Sunday at the Town Pump gas station on 10th Avenue South. GFPD Officer Olson stopped a car with two different license plates on it. The passenger of the car, identified as Pablo Lopez, exited the vehicle. It was determined he had warrants out for his arrest. While officer Olson was speaking with Pablo, Jesse Lopez wal...
Join experts with Benefis Health System for "The Weighting Game." The event will take place Thursday, January 11th from 5-7:00pm at the Cameron Auditorium (Benefis East Campus, South Tower). The event is completely free and open to the public, and gives folks the chance to hear from a panel of experts about losing the weight and keeping it off. You will hear from everyone ranging from an internal medicine physician, to a bariatric surgeon and a psychologist. Director...
Join experts with Benefis Health System for "The Weighting Game." The event will take place Thursday, January 11th from 5-7:00pm at the Cameron Auditorium (Benefis East Campus, South Tower). The event is completely free and open to the public, and gives folks the chance to hear from a panel of experts about losing the weight and keeping it off. You will hear from everyone ranging from an internal medicine physician, to a bariatric surgeon and a psychologist. Director...
A Great Falls man is now facing several charges, after attempting to hit people with knives and nun chucks. It all happened at a home on January 5th. Victims say that William Denny started stabbing a mattress, the walls and doors with kitchen knives. When they told Denny to stop, he reportedly threw one at the male victim. Luckily the knife did not hit him, however the victim says he was afraid because he was stabbed in the chest a year prior. Denny reportedly picked up...
A Great Falls man is now facing several charges, after attempting to hit people with knives and nun chucks. It all happened at a home on January 5th. Victims say that William Denny started stabbing a mattress, the walls and doors with kitchen knives. When they told Denny to stop, he reportedly threw one at the male victim. Luckily the knife did not hit him, however the victim says he was afraid because he was stabbed in the chest a year prior. Denny reportedly picked up...
In central Montana, we always need to be on the look out for deer and antelope, especially during the cold winter nights. But up on the high-line there can be much more to watch out for.
In central Montana, we always need to be on the look out for deer and antelope, especially during the cold winter nights. But up on the high-line there can be much more to watch out for.
A large police presence at Whittier Elementary School in Great Falls Monday afternoon at least one man in police custody. The KFBB newsroom received initial reports at about 3:20pm. According to Great Falls Police, an incident outside of the school involving at least one man with a weapon led to the school being put on a temporary lockdown. Witnesses at the scene tell KFBB the man was not cooperating with police, and was hiding inside a parked car. Police then had to sma...
A large police presence at Whittier Elementary School in Great Falls Monday afternoon at least one man in police custody. The KFBB newsroom received initial reports at about 3:20pm. According to Great Falls Police, an incident outside of the school involving at least one man with a weapon led to the school being put on a temporary lockdown. Witnesses at the scene tell KFBB the man was not cooperating with police, and was hiding inside a parked car. Police then had to sma...
According to a report by Montana Public Radio, Department of Revenue Director Mike Kadas believes Montana only has two tough options because of the Federal Tax Bill passed just before Christmas. If a session isn't called, Montana will have a $46 million hole in its budget for 2018, or it could face lawsuits from taxpayers. That being said, The Revenue Department says they are working closely with legislators and the Governor Steve Bullock to fix the issue. Ultimately the only person...
According to a report by Montana Public Radio, Department of Revenue Director Mike Kadas believes Montana only has two tough options because of the Federal Tax Bill passed just before Christmas. If a session isn't called, Montana will have a $46 million hole in its budget for 2018, or it could face lawsuits from taxpayers. That being said, The Revenue Department says they are working closely with legislators and the Governor Steve Bullock to fix the issue. Ultimately the only person...
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Belgrade. According to the Belgrade Police Department, officers responded to the call around 9 in the morning on Sunday. When they arrived, they found one person was unresponsive and another was injured. The victim was quickly taken to the hospital. Police say a suspect was identified and arrested. Right now there is no threat to the community. No names have been released until family can be notified.
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Belgrade. According to the Belgrade Police Department, officers responded to the call around 9 in the morning on Sunday. When they arrived, they found one person was unresponsive and another was injured. The victim was quickly taken to the hospital. Police say a suspect was identified and arrested. Right now there is no threat to the community. No names have been released until family can be notified.