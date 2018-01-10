How the Montana Pro Rodeo comes together

Every year thousands of man hours goes into the Montana Expo Park's Four Season Arena to turn it into the rodeo arena, and the organizers say this year is no different.



“From the sound equipment to the big screen you'll see coming in this weekend, everything's a project, there is a lot of jobs, a lot of moving places going on, and a lot of pieces moving in,” says Jeff Marn.



All new sound and video equipment brought in to give rodeo goers a better experience.



Organizers say storing all the equipment and dirt at the expo park makes set up a breeze, and athletes love it.



“Everything is stored right here at the Montana Expo Park, and the dirt especially from top athletes to the livestock they have here, they've tried the dirt over the past years and it's worked great.” Says Marn.



The 140,000 yards of dirt is one of the first things to come in, but it's the last component to be finalized before the event.

The athletes say the effort that goes into the rodeo makes it one of the best around.



“They say this is the super bowl of all the Montana rodeos so if you put that into perspective its a pretty big accomplishment,” says Marn.



There still is plenty of work to be done at the Montana expo park like resurfacing the dirt. But event organizers assure us, it will be done on time.