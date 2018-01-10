Cannabis that cures, no prescription required

According to the Marijuana Policy Project, just about 1.5 percent of people living in Montana use the drug for medicinal purposes.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken action against local dispensaries in an effort to regulate marijuana through federal laws.

It might surprise people, but one cannabis compound known as CBD, which stands for cannabidiol can be purchased just about anywhere and doesn't fall under the regulations proposed by Sessions. Dispensaries sell a more concentrated version of the product, but you can also get it from companies like Amazon.

"CBD is non psychoactive, meaning its not going to get into the brain and give you that high feeling that most people will say they get from the the product," said Helena Buds Owner Joe Fabrizio.

So, CBD allows you to go on and be productive with your day as the compound contains significant medicinal properties. Fabrizio says it is especially effective in treating things like anxiety, because the product calms and acts as a sedative.

He adds in a topical form its anti-inflammatory properties are great for treating arthritis and joint pain.