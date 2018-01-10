Federal laws could jeopardize medical care

Last Thursday Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued memos that now jeopardize the legal marijuana industry. One medical dispensary owner in Helena told us how this could affect his business.

Owning a shop is uncertain when federal law dictates your product is a schedule one drug, but AG Session's actions could put even more strain on the industry.



Sessions rescinded the Cole Memo which basically prevented the federal government from interfering with legal marijuana businesses.

But now federal prosecutors can enforce federal marijuana laws more aggressively on dispensaries, even medical only distributors like Helena Buds.



"There's really not a lot of people who support this, even people who don't support cannabis support state's rights and they don't like to see voter initiatives get shot down," said Helena Buds Owner Joe Fabrizio.



Nearly 30 states have legalized medical marijuana, but it still remains in dangerous drug in the eyes of some lawmakers.

As a matter of fact, it was Sessions himself who said the substance is 'not the kind of thing that ought to be legalized.'



Joe says he'll keep on following both state and federal rules like he always has, so that he can help people treat and heal their medical ailments.