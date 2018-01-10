The end of a reign

Cowboys and cowgirls from across the state will fill the four seasons arena this weekend as Montana's rodeo season comes to an end.

However, for some cowgirls in particular this is just the beginning.

For last year, 19 year old Haelee Essebaggers has carried the title of Miss Teen Rodeo Montana.

"I have traveled to over 20 rodeos this summer and I started off with belt and ended in Billings and it has just been a huge fun filled adventure traveling all the state of Montana and I even got to go to Florida for for our rodeo,"said Essebaggers.

To able to wear the crown has always been a lifelong dream.

"My parents have brought me to rodeos ever since I was little and i have just loved it especially when I saw those queens on horses and their sparkling horse and sparkles put together I wanted to be them," said Essebaggers.

She said a rodeo pageant is unlike any other pageant. There is no bikini contest and the fashion shows include leather outfits but the biggest test is their horsemanship.

"They judge us on their ability to ride and how we handle a horse their girl will be put on a horse they have never seen they only get three minutes to warm them up they want see how they can hurry up and adopt to that horse so when they are on the rodeo road they can adjust to hose horse if they get thrown any horse," said Essebaggers.

She said over the last year she has learned a lot about herself and grown professionally as well as personally.

Now she is ready to help upcoming contestants find their full potential and focus on her own future at MSU Bozeman.

Her biggest piece of advice for future queens is

"Just come in and tryout it's a fun event it helps you grow and gives you opportunities yea its a great event,"said Essebaggers.

Sunday her reign will come to an end as the new Miss Teen Rodeo Montana will be crowned. The competition starts Thursday.

