Wind Causes Dangerous Driving Conditions

Every winter you have probably heard about the dangers of black ice and driving too fast, but one thing commonly overlooked is wind.

According to Carnahan's Towing in Great Falls, wind is one of the biggest factors when it comes to accidents.

A survey by Weather DB placed Great Falls in the top 25 cities for wind, averaging speeds up to 12 mph.

Wind causes poor visibility, which often leads to collisions. Wind can also cause black ice by pushing more snow onto the roads.

Bridges are the most dangerous areas to drive, because wind can attack it at every angle creating more ice.

Drivers at Carnahan's suggest carrying a winter kit with you in the car in case you break down. This includes blankets, gloves, hand warmers and even snacks. You can get hypothermia in as little as 30 minutes, and so it's important to always be prepared.