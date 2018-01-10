Incest charges filed against man in Great Falls

Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children.

According to charging documents, two witnesses disclosed the following to police. The first witness, who is a minor, observed Daniel Sutherland laying on a bed with two young children. Both kids were watching videos on cell phones and the witness allegedly saw Sutherland had his hands inside of their underwear. The witness also described to police an incident at a birthday party at a hotel in Great Falls where she was swimming with Sutherland when he reportedly picked her up to throw her in the water and fondled her vagina when he did this.

The second witness disclosed to police that over the weekend of January 6th, he was in Sutherland's residence, but left to go run errands only to return when he realized he had forgotten his money. When he went back inside the residence, he reportedly observed Sutherland had his hands down one of the children's pants. Sutherland appeared surprised and removed his hands.

Charging documents state Sutherland has previous misdemeanor convictions for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. He is now facing two counts of incest and one count of sexual assault. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $50,000.