Candle suspected cause of house fire

A small house fire broke out in a home near 41st Street South and 4th Avenue S at around 4:30 this afternoon.

The family noticed smoke coming from the basement and was able to evacuate.

Great Falls Fire Rescue says the fire is suspected to be accidental and caused by a candle lit in a basement bedroom.

The fire was mostly contained in the bedroom with little fire damage to the room above, as the fire did go through a floor vent.

GFFR tells us they had the fire contained in roughly 15 minutes, then they started cleaning up.

The American Red Cross has put the family of 6 up for the night. GFFR also says they were able to enter the house and save the family cat.