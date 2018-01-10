Budget cuts force Opportunity Resources Inc. to cut 27 jobs, disabled will see service drop

Opportunity Resources Inc. serves adults with disabilities and important program is being cut. Now 27 case managers will lose their jobs.



“We have offices from Hamilton to Havre, we have case management offices and many of those are where we lost the contract for and going to have to close,” says CEO Joshua Kendrick.



Their biggest concern is these cuts will mean inadequate care for the disabled while putting a strain on case managers.



“We are really concerned about the individuals those case managers serve, and the states plan to increase case loads from what we have at about 30 people all the way up to 60 people per case manager,” says Kendrick.



Each case presents a different set of challenges for case managers.



“The case managers work with those individuals to work on receiving services, keeping those services, finding housing, keeping housing, keeping them on track for their goals for the year.”



The list of services case managers help with could go on and on, and because of this workload, Opportunity Resources Inc. says the individuals who receive help will see a noticeable change in service.



“There are going to be impacts that unfortunately individuals are going to see. They may not get out in the community as often, they may not have as much staffing. We will do our best to limit the impacts, but we won’t be able to limit all of them with that big of a hit “

Opportunity Resources Inc. says they will always accept donations but if you really want to make a difference, reach out to legislators and call for funding of non for profits.