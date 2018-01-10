Stokes to Wrestle at Northern

Last year the Havre High School wrestling team crowned its first ever four-time state champion. Now those in town will be able to see Jase Stokes on a regular basis again.

On Wednesday afternoon the Havre Daily News tweeted out that Stokes is switching collegiate sports.

Last year he signed to play football at Montana Tech and redshirted for the Diggers this season. The Havre Daily News announced Stokes will transfer to MSU-Northern to wrestle.

As a senior for the Blue Ponies Stokes won his fourth wrestling title in the 205 pound weight class.

It is unclear at this time which weight class he will wrestle at when he becomes eligible.