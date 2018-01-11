Voting in 2018, who's standing for what

Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children.
Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children.
A Great Falls man is now facing several charges, including drug possession and driving on a suspended license, after police stopped his vehicle. It all happened Sunday at the Town Pump gas station on 10th Avenue South. GFPD Officer Olson stopped a car with two different license plates on it. The passenger of the car, identified as Pablo Lopez, exited the vehicle. It was determined he had warrants out for his arrest. While officer Olson was speaking with Pablo, Jesse Lopez wal...
A Great Falls man is now facing several charges, including drug possession and driving on a suspended license, after police stopped his vehicle. It all happened Sunday at the Town Pump gas station on 10th Avenue South. GFPD Officer Olson stopped a car with two different license plates on it. The passenger of the car, identified as Pablo Lopez, exited the vehicle. It was determined he had warrants out for his arrest. While officer Olson was speaking with Pablo, Jesse Lopez wal...
A small house fire broke out in a home near 41st Street South and 4th Avenue S at around 4:30 this afternoon. The family noticed smoke coming from the basement and was able to evacuate. Great Falls Fire Rescue says the fire is suspected to be accidental and caused by a candle lit in a basement bedroom. The fire was mostly contained in the bedroom with little fire damage to the room above, as the fire did go through a floor vent. GFFR tells us they had the fire contained in roughly...
A small house fire broke out in a home near 41st Street South and 4th Avenue S at around 4:30 this afternoon. The family noticed smoke coming from the basement and was able to evacuate. Great Falls Fire Rescue says the fire is suspected to be accidental and caused by a candle lit in a basement bedroom. The fire was mostly contained in the bedroom with little fire damage to the room above, as the fire did go through a floor vent. GFFR tells us they had the fire contained in roughly...
Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...
Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...
Tyler Nathaniel Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after police reportedly found him "slumped over" in a vehicle.
Tyler Nathaniel Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after police reportedly found him "slumped over" in a vehicle.
Looking for more volunteer opportunities to fulfill your New Year’s Resolution? United Way of Cascade County wants your help! 22 teachers throughout the Great Falls community are currently looking for volunteers to help in the classroom. UWCC Marketing Director Kim Skornogoski says there are many different opportunities, ranging from reading to 3rd graders to helping 6th graders with math. And with the new semester beginning January 22nd, now is the perfect time to sign up. Fo...
Looking for more volunteer opportunities to fulfill your New Year’s Resolution? United Way of Cascade County wants your help! 22 teachers throughout the Great Falls community are currently looking for volunteers to help in the classroom. UWCC Marketing Director Kim Skornogoski says there are many different opportunities, ranging from reading to 3rd graders to helping 6th graders with math. And with the new semester beginning January 22nd, now is the perfect time to sign up. Fo...
A large police presence at Whittier Elementary School in Great Falls Monday afternoon at least one man in police custody. The KFBB newsroom received initial reports at about 3:20pm. According to Great Falls Police, an incident outside of the school involving at least one man with a weapon led to the school being put on a temporary lockdown. Witnesses at the scene tell KFBB the man was not cooperating with police, and was hiding inside a parked car. Police then had to sma...
A large police presence at Whittier Elementary School in Great Falls Monday afternoon at least one man in police custody. The KFBB newsroom received initial reports at about 3:20pm. According to Great Falls Police, an incident outside of the school involving at least one man with a weapon led to the school being put on a temporary lockdown. Witnesses at the scene tell KFBB the man was not cooperating with police, and was hiding inside a parked car. Police then had to sma...
According to a report by Montana Public Radio, Department of Revenue Director Mike Kadas believes Montana only has two tough options because of the Federal Tax Bill passed just before Christmas. If a session isn't called, Montana will have a $46 million hole in its budget for 2018, or it could face lawsuits from taxpayers. That being said, The Revenue Department says they are working closely with legislators and the Governor Steve Bullock to fix the issue. Ultimately the only person...
According to a report by Montana Public Radio, Department of Revenue Director Mike Kadas believes Montana only has two tough options because of the Federal Tax Bill passed just before Christmas. If a session isn't called, Montana will have a $46 million hole in its budget for 2018, or it could face lawsuits from taxpayers. That being said, The Revenue Department says they are working closely with legislators and the Governor Steve Bullock to fix the issue. Ultimately the only person...