Voting in 2018, who's standing for what

Officially opens election season once again. All across the state, candidates are filing to run not just for congressional seats, but for state legislature as well.

As your hometown elections headquarters we took the time to get to know the parties and their agendas for the election season.

Here in Cascade County Bill Strizich, Cascade County Democratic chairman said Great Falls is very much a blue collar community with hard working families across the board.

"Our whole fabric our whole culture here in great falls depends on how well people are doing," said Strizich.

He said the party's platform is very simple

"The issues that we are centered on come back to people come back to communities come back to the health and welfare of our families and the economic growth of our families and the economic well being of of those people in our community," said Strizich.

While no one from the Great Falls GOP chapter was able to comment. Republican in Helena said with the new federal tax law and budget safeguards put into place during that last legislative session. Things in the state are looking good.

"There's an opportunity here in really support business growth and make sure our state spending is focused,"said Representative Greg Hertz (R).

Both parties agree the best thing you can do for the state is get out and vote. And with that the race is on.