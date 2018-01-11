22nd Bridal Extravaganza in Great Falls

It's time once again for the Bridal Extravaganza with help from The Bride's Shoppe.

For the 22nd year, future brides and grooms will have the chance to see what's the latest and greatest in the wedding world. From DJ's to limousines, and even fancy Porta Potties, this year has something for everyone.

The event will take place on Sunday, January 21st at the Great Falls Civic Center. The exhibition show begins at 11:00am, and the style show kicks off at 1:30pm. Tickets are $8/door for general admission, engaged couples receive free VIP tickets.

Pre-register online here. For more information, call The Bride's Shoppe at 406-761-6338