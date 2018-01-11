Montana Pro Rodeo's livestock filled with history and champions

The Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals is less than a day away, and a lot of the livestock has been arriving in the last couple days.

When we think of athletes of the rodeo we might think of the cowboys. But there are other athletes, and they are livestock of the rodeo.



The rodeo isn’t all about the pro cowboys and who can stay on the longest, it’s also about the livestock as they are judged on a number of parameters, and according to the stock contractors, the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals has some of the best livestock around.



“They have awards for the top bareback, top bronc, and top bull. And then also on the national level, we were fairly lucky this year we had a bareback horse that was 5th at the national finals rodeo this year,” says Kenny Barringer.



Just like all athletes, there is a lot of work that goes into these animals, and to get a champion bucking bull or bronc, it can be genetics or just pure luck.



“A lot of it is luck but its breeding too you know. Every company that's here has been breeding livestock for a long time. This circuit here probably has more history in the contractor world, than most other circuits,” says Barringer



That rich history in breeding rodeo livestock ensures the animals are in tip-top shape the day the rodeo comes.



“You're breeding livestock to prove them as buckers. Preparing them, keeping them fed, keeping them healthy, keeping them warm. So when the rodeo comes they perform to the best of their ability,” says Roy Whitford.



The two livestock companies we spoke with said seeing their stock thrive means the world to them.



“They paved the way for us to get here and be able to do great things,” says Whitford.



For the stock contract companies, they say there is still plenty of work to be done to get their animals fully ready before the rodeo can start.