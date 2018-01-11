Montana Pro Rodeo's livestock filled with history and champions - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Montana Pro Rodeo's livestock filled with history and champions

Posted: Updated:

The Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals is less than a day away, and a lot of the livestock has been arriving in the last couple days.

When we think of athletes of the rodeo we might think of the cowboys. But there are other athletes, and they are livestock of the rodeo.

The rodeo isnt all about the pro cowboys and who can stay on the longest, its also about the livestock as they are judged on a number of parameters, and according to the stock contractors, the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals has some of the best livestock around.

They have awards for the top bareback, top bronc, and top bull. And then also on the national level, we were fairly lucky this year we had a bareback horse that was 5th at the national finals rodeo this year, says Kenny Barringer.

Just like all athletes, there is a lot of work that goes into these animals, and to get a champion bucking bull or bronc, it can be genetics or just pure luck.

A lot of it is luck but its breeding too you know. Every company that's here has been breeding livestock for a long time. This circuit here probably has more history in the contractor world, than most other circuits, says Barringer

That rich history in breeding rodeo livestock ensures the animals are in tip-top shape the day the rodeo comes.

You're breeding livestock to prove them as buckers. Preparing them, keeping them fed, keeping them healthy, keeping them warm. So when the rodeo comes they perform to the best of their ability, says Roy Whitford.

The two livestock companies we spoke with said seeing their stock thrive means the world to them.

They paved the way for us to get here and be able to do great things, says Whitford.

For the stock contract companies, they say there is still plenty of work to be done to get their animals fully ready before the rodeo can start.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Incest charges filed against man in Great Falls

    Incest charges filed against man in Great Falls

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-01-11 02:38:00 GMT

    Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children. 

    Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children. 

  • Man caught with methamphetamine at a local gas station

    Man caught with methamphetamine at a local gas station

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 5:12 PM EST2018-01-09 22:12:45 GMT

    A Great Falls man is now facing several charges, including drug possession and driving on a suspended license, after police stopped his vehicle. It all happened Sunday at the Town Pump gas station on 10th Avenue South. GFPD Officer Olson stopped a car with two different license plates on it. The passenger of the car, identified as Pablo Lopez, exited the vehicle. It was determined he had warrants out for his arrest.  While officer Olson was speaking with Pablo, Jesse Lopez wal...

    A Great Falls man is now facing several charges, including drug possession and driving on a suspended license, after police stopped his vehicle. It all happened Sunday at the Town Pump gas station on 10th Avenue South. GFPD Officer Olson stopped a car with two different license plates on it. The passenger of the car, identified as Pablo Lopez, exited the vehicle. It was determined he had warrants out for his arrest.  While officer Olson was speaking with Pablo, Jesse Lopez wal...

  • Candle suspected cause of house fire

    Candle suspected cause of house fire

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 10:52 PM EST2018-01-11 03:52:56 GMT

    A small house fire broke out in a home near 41st Street South and 4th Avenue S at around 4:30 this afternoon. The family noticed smoke coming from the basement and was able to evacuate. Great Falls Fire Rescue says the fire is suspected to be accidental and caused by a candle lit in a basement bedroom. The fire was mostly contained in the bedroom with little fire damage to the room above, as the fire did go through a floor vent. GFFR tells us they had the fire contained in roughly...

    A small house fire broke out in a home near 41st Street South and 4th Avenue S at around 4:30 this afternoon. The family noticed smoke coming from the basement and was able to evacuate. Great Falls Fire Rescue says the fire is suspected to be accidental and caused by a candle lit in a basement bedroom. The fire was mostly contained in the bedroom with little fire damage to the room above, as the fire did go through a floor vent. GFFR tells us they had the fire contained in roughly...

  • Plaintiffs claim Benefis athletic trainer should be held accountable in Robert Back case

    Plaintiffs claim Benefis athletic trainer should be held accountable in Robert Back case

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 6:21 PM EST2018-01-09 23:21:04 GMT

    Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...

    Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...

  • Key witness in Rory Wanner murder arrested with meth, AK-47

    Key witness in Rory Wanner murder arrested with meth, AK-47

    Thursday, January 11 2018 2:47 PM EST2018-01-11 19:47:23 GMT
    YCDFYCDF

    Tyler Nathaniel Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after police reportedly found him "slumped over" in a vehicle.

    Tyler Nathaniel Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after police reportedly found him "slumped over" in a vehicle.

  • NewsMore>>

  • United Way looking for classroom volunteers

    United Way looking for classroom volunteers

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 8:42 PM EST2018-01-11 01:42:25 GMT

    Looking for more volunteer opportunities to fulfill your New Year’s Resolution? United Way of Cascade County wants your help! 22 teachers throughout the Great Falls community are currently looking for volunteers to help in the classroom. UWCC Marketing Director Kim Skornogoski says there are many different opportunities, ranging from reading to 3rd graders to helping 6th graders with math. And with the new semester beginning January 22nd, now is the perfect time to sign up. Fo...

    Looking for more volunteer opportunities to fulfill your New Year’s Resolution? United Way of Cascade County wants your help! 22 teachers throughout the Great Falls community are currently looking for volunteers to help in the classroom. UWCC Marketing Director Kim Skornogoski says there are many different opportunities, ranging from reading to 3rd graders to helping 6th graders with math. And with the new semester beginning January 22nd, now is the perfect time to sign up. Fo...

  • Update: One man in custody after incident puts Whittier on lock down

    Update: One man in custody after incident puts Whittier on lock down

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 8:26 PM EST2018-01-10 01:26:10 GMT

    A large police presence at Whittier Elementary School in Great Falls Monday afternoon at least one man in police custody.  The KFBB newsroom received initial reports at about 3:20pm. According to Great Falls Police, an incident outside of the school involving at least one man with a weapon led to the school being put on a temporary lockdown.  Witnesses at the scene tell KFBB the man was not cooperating with police, and was hiding inside a parked car. Police then had to sma...

    A large police presence at Whittier Elementary School in Great Falls Monday afternoon at least one man in police custody.  The KFBB newsroom received initial reports at about 3:20pm. According to Great Falls Police, an incident outside of the school involving at least one man with a weapon led to the school being put on a temporary lockdown.  Witnesses at the scene tell KFBB the man was not cooperating with police, and was hiding inside a parked car. Police then had to sma...

  • Another Special Session of Congress possible

    Another Special Session of Congress possible

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 6:51 PM EST2018-01-09 23:51:37 GMT

    According to a report by Montana Public Radio, Department of Revenue Director Mike Kadas believes Montana only has two tough options because of the Federal Tax Bill passed just before Christmas. If a session isn't called, Montana will have a $46 million hole in its budget for 2018, or it could face lawsuits from taxpayers. That being said, The Revenue Department says they are working closely with legislators and the Governor Steve Bullock to fix the issue. Ultimately the only person...

    According to a report by Montana Public Radio, Department of Revenue Director Mike Kadas believes Montana only has two tough options because of the Federal Tax Bill passed just before Christmas. If a session isn't called, Montana will have a $46 million hole in its budget for 2018, or it could face lawsuits from taxpayers. That being said, The Revenue Department says they are working closely with legislators and the Governor Steve Bullock to fix the issue. Ultimately the only person...

  • One killed, one injured in Helena car crash

    One killed, one injured in Helena car crash

    Sunday, January 7 2018 9:59 PM EST2018-01-08 02:59:35 GMT
    One woman is dead after a wreck near Helena. According to the Helena Police Department, the accident happened around 8 p.m. We're told the car was being driven by the woman when it went off the roadway and slammed into a tree. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. A man who was also in the car was injured but is expected to be fine. HPD speculates the crash may have been caused by a medical episode involving the driver. The name of the victim was not immediately re...
    One woman is dead after a wreck near Helena. According to the Helena Police Department, the accident happened around 8 p.m. We're told the car was being driven by the woman when it went off the roadway and slammed into a tree. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. A man who was also in the car was injured but is expected to be fine. HPD speculates the crash may have been caused by a medical episode involving the driver. The name of the victim was not immediately re...
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.