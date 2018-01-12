Power's Davis Riding High into Circuit Finals

People from around the state will pack the Electric City this weekend for the Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals.

One cowboy expected to make some serious money is Power's Jessy Davis.

When it comes to bareback riding, Davis has been mentioned among the elite for the past 12 years.

"I was going to retire this year but my wife keeps on pushing me so I might give it a couple more years," he said.

That attitude is a little more optimistic than it was two years ago.

"Them shoulder deals, I won't go through them again if I have to," Jessy said.

Jessy said he briefly put his career on pause to get surgery done on both of his shoulders.

"My left shoulder, it's been worked on twice and it's gradually gotten to a point where it hurts too bad and it started falling out," he said.

Jessy went through the rehab process and got stronger. He said he even takes simple things like stretching seriously. Sometimes the shoulders flare up, but he tries to forget the pain and instead focus on putting together the best eight second ride he can.

"You don't want to be injured while trying to ride or you might get hurt or you won't ride as good as the next guy," he added.

Few have ridden quite like Jessy over their careers. He's made it to the most prestigious stage of all, the NFR, seven times. Although the Circuit Finals aren't quite as big, he says he's not going to take this weekend for granted.

"I'd like to win an average and get me another saddle and then make it on to Kissimmee for the RAM Finals."

But what really gets Jessy going is the chance to compete for fans just 30 minutes from home.

"The people really get into this rodeo, it's a compact place, it's jammed up, and there's a lot of excitement going around. It's all the motivation you can take," he said.