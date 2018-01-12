Great Falls man wins $100,000

Terry Sargent, a military retiree from Great Falls, won $100,000 prize on a Montana Millionaire ticket that he bought at the Holiday Station Store on 15th Street North in Great Falls.

According to Montana Lottery News, Sargent says he plays Montana Millionaire every year, but this is his first big win. When asked what his plans were for his winnings, he said: "I'll pay off my truck, maybe buy a house.... and invest the rest."