Great Falls man wins $100,000

A 17-year-old male was found dead in a field near Highway 2 Thursday morning.
As we first reported on kfbb.com, the case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen, in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence. To catch up on the timeline of this case: in September of 2014, Robert Back collapsed after ha...
BOZEMAN- The man accused of shooting his wife last weekend in Belgrade made his first appearance in court on Friday. Joseph Paul DeWise, 47, is accused of shooting his wife, Lauren DeWise, on Jan. 7.
The new addition to the emergency room at Benefis is well underway. This is $12.5 million construction project.
Brad Applegate, Registered Nurse and Infectious Disease Specialist at Missoula City County Health Department said that across the state this flu season more than 650 people have been diagnosed, more than 110 people have been hospitalized, and nine people have died from the flu.
Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke has new plans for his department, which oversees all national parks, monuments, and land, these plans could change the structure and possibly the access to those federal lands. According to a Washington Post article, the Secretary's plans would change the way the federal government manages more than 500 million acres of land and water and could potentially relocate tens of thousands of the interiors workers. The proposal would divide the U.S.. in...
Looking for more volunteer opportunities to fulfill your New Year’s Resolution? United Way of Cascade County wants your help! 22 teachers throughout the Great Falls community are currently looking for volunteers to help in the classroom. UWCC Marketing Director Kim Skornogoski says there are many different opportunities, ranging from reading to 3rd graders to helping 6th graders with math. And with the new semester beginning January 22nd, now is the perfect time to sign up. Fo...
