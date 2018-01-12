Zinke makes changes to Interior Department

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke has new plans for his department, which oversees all national parks, monuments, and land, these plans could change the structure and possibly the access to those federal lands.

According to a Washington Post article, the Secretary's plans would change the way the federal government manages more than 500 million acres of land and water and could potentially relocate tens of thousands of the interiors workers.



The proposal would divide the U.S.. into 13 regions based on watershed boundaries, instead of bureaucratic operation that currently make up the interior's boundaries.



Press Secretary to the Department of the Interior, Heather Swift, says the concept would push more assets, personnel and decision making to local and regional areas. Arguing that Interior employees will see very few changes.



"While implemented by me, it will be developed and implemented by experts just like you on the front lines. Now's the time to be transformative," said Zinke.



Senator Jon Tester says the proposal appears to be missing critical details that could have a significant impact on Montana. While Senator Steve Daines says he looks forward to learning more about the program and believes it will make land management decisions closer to the ground, resources and people.



Zinke's representatives said there are no final plans for reorganization at this point. The Secretary is brainstorming with officials to find the best way forward.