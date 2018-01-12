Preventing Child Abuse

According to the Childrens Bureau of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in 2015 over 600,000 children were abused and 1,600 died as a result. Friday, in an effort to prevent child abuse and neglect, DPHHS launched the new "First Years Initiative"

In a press release from DPHHS, last year here in Montana 10 out of 14 deaths involving children were under the age of one. The focus of the initiative will combat child abuse by providing education and a support system for families. Laura Smith, Deputy Director of DPHHS, said it takes a village to raise a child

"The most critical piece of is that we as a department are partnering with the community are really trying to focus on early intervention so I have kind of talked about it like chapters in a book what are we doing on the front end to prevent crisis and tragedy on chapter 10," said Smith.

This three stage project begins with home visiting. The model includes "Parents as Teachers", "Nurse- Family Partnership", "Safe Care", and "Family Spirit". Smith said this promotes the overall well being of the family. She said studies show home visitation has the most promise in preventing child fatalities and abuse.