Emergency room construction

The new addition to the emergency room at Benefis is well underway.

This is $12.5 million construction project.

With the cold weather construction is right on track. Kevin Langkit Director for Emergency and Critical Care Services said

once the addition is completed there will be more than 30 rooms in the er and will be big enough for family members to be by patients.

"We're bringing everybody in so we move to the bed side and everybody involved, Families whether that's the husband and wife, mom and dad , or brother and sister so they can all be included and taken care of at the same time," said Langkit.

At this time they have only 18 rooms and average about 34,000 patients a year

Langkit said even with all the construction the emergency department is still fully operational and serving the community is still their number one priority.

Construction is expected to be finished by December of this year and patients will be seen starting January 2019.