Women's March in Great Falls, Helena

Join those with Great Falls Rising for the 2018 Women’s March, happening in both Great Falls and Helena on Saturday, January 20th.

The march in Helena kicks off at 11:00am and continues throughout the afternoon. A bus from Great Falls is scheduled to leave from the Paris Gibson Square at 10:30am. Tickets for the bus are $25/cash or $27/credit card—Paris Gibson Square is honoring those ticket sales. However, in order for the bus to travel the hour and a half drive, at least 40 people are needed. To purchase those tickets call the Square at (406) 727-8255.

Meanwhile, in Great Falls, a second march is scheduled for noon at the Gibson Park Band Shell. Speakers include Sheila Rice and Judge Elizabeth Best. Following speeches, the march will head over to the YWCA where folks can enjoy refreshments and more celebrations.

Leading up to the weekend, the YWCA of Great Falls is hosting a sign-making party at 6:30pm on Tuesday, January 16th.

For more information about any of the events, or the Great Falls Rising organization, visit their website. You can also search “Women’s March Great Falls/Helena” on Facebook.