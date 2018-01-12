17-year-old dies of hypothermia in Blaine County

A 17-year-old male was found dead in a field near Highway 2 Thursday morning.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Every second counts when it comes to a cardiac arrest emergency. Spokane Valley Firefighters are taking advantage of every second with a different approach to CPR. It’s called Pit Crew CPR and requires all hands on deck. Each team member has a roll; one to do compressions, another to ventilate, another to medicate and others to help assist.
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health announced a new rule on Thursday that will allow people to change the sex designation on their Washington birth certificate to "X". DOH says the agency determined that the change will give people an option to have a birth certificate that aligns with their gender identity.
DUPONT, Wash. - A preliminary report released on Wednesday on the train derailment in Dupont last month shows six seconds prior to the derailment, an engineer made a comment regarding "an over speed condition." I
KHQ.COM - Chocolate Rain. Gangnam Style. Dramatic Chipmunk. All videos worthy of being on the Mount Rushmore of the greatest videos of all time on YouTube (please, don't make that a thing. Ever.). But to get on that list, you have to be one of the best videos of the year, and YouTube just released their Top 10 Videos of 2017. Here's the list:
