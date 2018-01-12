17-year-old dies of hypothermia in Blaine County - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

17-year-old dies of hypothermia in Blaine County

Posted: Updated:
By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

A 17-year-old male was found dead in a field near Highway 2 Thursday morning.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Jeremy Tincher was last seen walking along the highway between Harlem and Fort Belknap on January 10. The undersheriff says he was not dressed appropriately for the cold weather. An autopsy confirmed he died of hypothermia and exposure.

The investigation is being handled by the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says residents need to take the cold temperatures seriously and dress accordingly. 

  • Regional NewsMore>>

  • 17-year-old dies of hypothermia in Blaine County

    17-year-old dies of hypothermia in Blaine County

    Friday, January 12 2018 9:10 PM EST2018-01-13 02:10:57 GMT

    A 17-year-old male was found dead in a field near Highway 2 Thursday morning.

    A 17-year-old male was found dead in a field near Highway 2 Thursday morning.

  • Spokane Valley firefighters save lives with pit crew CPR

    Spokane Valley firefighters save lives with pit crew CPR

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 8:22 PM EST2018-01-10 01:22:46 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Every second counts when it comes to a cardiac arrest emergency. Spokane Valley Firefighters are taking advantage of every second with a different approach to CPR. It’s called Pit Crew CPR and requires all hands on deck. Each team member has a roll; one to do compressions, another to ventilate, another to medicate and others to help assist. 

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Every second counts when it comes to a cardiac arrest emergency. Spokane Valley Firefighters are taking advantage of every second with a different approach to CPR. It’s called Pit Crew CPR and requires all hands on deck. Each team member has a roll; one to do compressions, another to ventilate, another to medicate and others to help assist. 

  • Washington Department of Health adds third option to birth certificate

    Washington Department of Health adds third option to birth certificate

    Thursday, January 4 2018 4:46 PM EST2018-01-04 21:46:12 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health announced a new rule on Thursday that will allow people to change the sex designation on their Washington birth certificate to "X".  DOH says the agency determined that the change will give people an option to have a birth certificate that aligns with their gender identity. 

    OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health announced a new rule on Thursday that will allow people to change the sex designation on their Washington birth certificate to "X".  DOH says the agency determined that the change will give people an option to have a birth certificate that aligns with their gender identity. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.