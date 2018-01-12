17-year-old dies of hypothermia in Blaine County

A 17-year-old male was found dead in a field near Highway 2 Thursday morning.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Jeremy Tincher was last seen walking along the highway between Harlem and Fort Belknap on January 10. The undersheriff says he was not dressed appropriately for the cold weather. An autopsy confirmed he died of hypothermia and exposure.

The investigation is being handled by the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says residents need to take the cold temperatures seriously and dress accordingly.