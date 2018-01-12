MHP Trooper facing PMFA charges

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper is facing partner family member assault charges after court documents said he shoved the victim to the ground.

The victim said Trooper Michael George Flood was upset with her because she spoke to others about his personal business.

Police reports said Flood blocked a doorway when they were arguing to keep her from leaving. He eventually grabbed the victim by the neck and caused her to fall down.

She was able to leave the house but didn't return until the next day when trooper flood was at work.

We reached out to Montana Highway Patrol for comment and stated, " as soon as we became aware of the allegations he was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The investigation is being handled by the great falls investigation."

The victim also stated this is not the first incident of violence with Trooper Flood, however, she was reluctant to report the previous incidents because she didn't want to cause problems in his career.

