1/12 Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

 BOYS BASKETBALL        
Bainville 79, Brockton 32
  
Baker 39, Ekalaka 36
  
Big Timber 63, Manhattan 43
  
Billings Central 49, Glendive 42
  
Billings Senior 56, Sheridan, Wyo. 45
  
Billings West 69, Billings Skyview 54
  
Bridger 56, Reed Point-Rapelje 49
  
Browning 65, Havre 41
  
Centerville 66, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 43
  
Charlo 56, Hot Springs 29
  
Chinook 64, North Star 44
  
Choteau 56, Conrad 48
  
Culbertson 57, Circle 45
  
Florence 64, Corvallis 51
  
Forsyth 88, Lame Deer 68
  
Glasgow 49, Malta 45
  
Harlowton 63, Fromberg 44
  
Heart Butte 79, Simms 38
  
Helena Capital 53, Kalispell Flathead 51, OT
  
Jefferson (Boulder) 35, Deer Lodge 27
  
Jordan 74, Winnett-Grass Range 45
  
Kalispell Glacier 52, Helena 44
  
Laurel 53, Sidney 35
  
Lewistown (Fergus) 55, Fairfield 44
  
Lincoln 49, St. Regis 30
  
Lodge Grass 88, Lame Deer 68
  
Lone Peak 70, Sheridan 39
  
Manhattan Christian 67, Gardiner 44
  
Missoula Sentinel 47, Missoula Hellgate 40
  
Mon-Dak 58, Richey-Lambert 20
  
Park City 58, Plenty Coups 47
  
Plains 63, Two Eagle River 34
  
Roberts 70, Absarokee 67
  
Rocky Boy 80, Cut Bank 64
  
Ronan 64, Frenchtown 58
  
Roundup 56, Joliet 51
  
Roy-Winifred 64, Hays-Lodgepole 61
  
Savage 64, Plentywood 54
  
Seeley-Swan 56, Darby 51
  
Shelby 68, Harlem 61
  
Shepherd 70, Huntley Project 57
  
Sunburst 68, Power 67
  
Twin Bridges 51, Phillipsburg 30
  
Whitehall 72, Missoula Loyola 58
  
Wolf Point 78, Scobey 47
      
      GIRLS BASKETBALL        
Absarokee 60, Roberts 26
  
Bainville 69, Brockton 21
  
Big Timber 43, Manhattan 33
  
Billings Central 52, Glendive 46
  
Billings West 75, Billings Skyview 37
  
Bridger 20, Reed Point-Rapelje 17
  
Charlo 44, Hot Springs 32
  
Chinook 40, North Star 38
  
Columbus 37, Red Lodge 23
  
Culbertson 48, Circle 45
  
Deer Lodge 56, Jefferson (Boulder) 42
  
Ekalaka 63, Baker 33
  
Forsyth 60, Lame Deer 42
  
Frenchtown 42, Ronan 31
  
Froid/Medicine Lake 55, Fairview 29
  
Great Falls Central 66, Valier 34
  
Harlem 51, Shelby 42
  
Havre 56, Browning 50
  
Helena 43, Kalispell Glacier 39
  
Helena Capital 46, Kalispell Flathead 21
  
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 56, Centerville 9
  
Huntley Project 39, Shepherd 18
  
Laurel 60, Sidney 12
  
Lewistown (Fergus) 46, Fairfield 17
  
Lone Peak 61, Sheridan 20
  
Malta 57, Glasgow 36
  
Manhattan Christian 55, Gardiner 33
  
Missoula Loyola 52, Whitehall 43
  
Missoula Sentinel 59, Missoula Hellgate 24
  
Mon-Dak 45, Richey-Lambert 42, OT
  
Plains 62, Two Eagle River 15
  
Plenty Coups 70, Park City 26
  
Polson 40, Stevensville 37
  
Rocky Boy 78, Cut Bank 34
  
Roundup 52, Joliet 41
  
Roy-Winifred 59, Hays-Lodgepole 38
  
Savage 54, Plentywood 53
  
Shields Valley 37, White Sulphur Springs 31
  
Simms 52, Heart Butte 36
  
St. Regis 55, Lincoln 41
  
Turner 62, Big Sandy 20
  
Twin Bridges 70, Phillipsburg 29
  
Wibaux 64, Broadus 41
  
Winnett-Grass Range 69, Jordan 14
  
Wolf Point 51, Scobey 48
 

