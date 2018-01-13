1/12 Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
Bainville 79, Brockton 32
Baker 39, Ekalaka 36
Big Timber 63, Manhattan 43
Billings Central 49, Glendive 42
Billings Senior 56, Sheridan, Wyo. 45
Billings West 69, Billings Skyview 54
Bridger 56, Reed Point-Rapelje 49
Browning 65, Havre 41
Centerville 66, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 43
Charlo 56, Hot Springs 29
Chinook 64, North Star 44
Choteau 56, Conrad 48
Culbertson 57, Circle 45
Florence 64, Corvallis 51
Forsyth 88, Lame Deer 68
Glasgow 49, Malta 45
Harlowton 63, Fromberg 44
Heart Butte 79, Simms 38
Helena Capital 53, Kalispell Flathead 51, OT
Jefferson (Boulder) 35, Deer Lodge 27
Jordan 74, Winnett-Grass Range 45
Kalispell Glacier 52, Helena 44
Laurel 53, Sidney 35
Lewistown (Fergus) 55, Fairfield 44
Lincoln 49, St. Regis 30
Lodge Grass 88, Lame Deer 68
Lone Peak 70, Sheridan 39
Manhattan Christian 67, Gardiner 44
Missoula Sentinel 47, Missoula Hellgate 40
Mon-Dak 58, Richey-Lambert 20
Park City 58, Plenty Coups 47
Plains 63, Two Eagle River 34
Roberts 70, Absarokee 67
Rocky Boy 80, Cut Bank 64
Ronan 64, Frenchtown 58
Roundup 56, Joliet 51
Roy-Winifred 64, Hays-Lodgepole 61
Savage 64, Plentywood 54
Seeley-Swan 56, Darby 51
Shelby 68, Harlem 61
Shepherd 70, Huntley Project 57
Sunburst 68, Power 67
Twin Bridges 51, Phillipsburg 30
Whitehall 72, Missoula Loyola 58
Wolf Point 78, Scobey 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Absarokee 60, Roberts 26
Bainville 69, Brockton 21
Big Timber 43, Manhattan 33
Billings Central 52, Glendive 46
Billings West 75, Billings Skyview 37
Bridger 20, Reed Point-Rapelje 17
Charlo 44, Hot Springs 32
Chinook 40, North Star 38
Columbus 37, Red Lodge 23
Culbertson 48, Circle 45
Deer Lodge 56, Jefferson (Boulder) 42
Ekalaka 63, Baker 33
Forsyth 60, Lame Deer 42
Frenchtown 42, Ronan 31
Froid/Medicine Lake 55, Fairview 29
Great Falls Central 66, Valier 34
Harlem 51, Shelby 42
Havre 56, Browning 50
Helena 43, Kalispell Glacier 39
Helena Capital 46, Kalispell Flathead 21
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 56, Centerville 9
Huntley Project 39, Shepherd 18
Laurel 60, Sidney 12
Lewistown (Fergus) 46, Fairfield 17
Lone Peak 61, Sheridan 20
Malta 57, Glasgow 36
Manhattan Christian 55, Gardiner 33
Missoula Loyola 52, Whitehall 43
Missoula Sentinel 59, Missoula Hellgate 24
Mon-Dak 45, Richey-Lambert 42, OT
Plains 62, Two Eagle River 15
Plenty Coups 70, Park City 26
Polson 40, Stevensville 37
Rocky Boy 78, Cut Bank 34
Roundup 52, Joliet 41
Roy-Winifred 59, Hays-Lodgepole 38
Savage 54, Plentywood 53
Shields Valley 37, White Sulphur Springs 31
Simms 52, Heart Butte 36
St. Regis 55, Lincoln 41
Turner 62, Big Sandy 20
Twin Bridges 70, Phillipsburg 29
Wibaux 64, Broadus 41
Winnett-Grass Range 69, Jordan 14
Wolf Point 51, Scobey 48
