Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Fort Benton's Andy Giles

As the star guard for the Fort Benton Longhorns, Andy Giles is always looking to set teammates for success. For Giles, however, this is a skill that transcends the court.

"He's part of the recycling program here, he's in the Eagle Scouts and so to become an eagle scout you have to a lot with the community so he's really grown as a young man," said Fort Benton's boys basketball coach, Tyler Pasha.

This past summer, Giles assisted the community in an incredible way on his way to earning his Eagle Scout.

"They had ones for like little league but tee-ball didn't have any so I built, that was part of my eagle scout project was building dugouts for the tee-ball field," said Andy Giles.

The project was no easy feat.

"There was a lot of Sunday nights, Saturday nights where him and my dad would just have to sit around the kitchen table for a few hours or they'd go down there on Saturday at 9 AM and then not come back for 6 hours," added Andy's younger brother and teammate, Logan.

Giles says the Eagles Scouts helped him to develop his approach and passion to service.

"A lot of the principles are like honesty and integrity and stuff like that and its really just kinda' taught me like core values that I need," said Andy.

"He's a great community member; he's always doing stuff for his teammates especially but it doesn't just stay on the floor, " said Pasha.