Community comes together to help a family in need

The young man's name is Landon Vallier and he is a trooper and he has been fighting leukemia since October. He was diagnosed with the disease right after his 8th birthday. The family has been traveling back and forth to Seattle for treatments and its gotten quite expensive and Saturday over 60 local businesses came together to help Landon and his family with some of those expenses.

Businesses like Morning Light and Pasta Montana donated items so that the Boys Scouts of America could auction them off as part of their silent auction and spaghetti feed.

The scoutmaster of troop seven says it was tough explaining to his cubs that one of their friends had fallen ill but he says they all came together for the common good of Landon

He added that this is a way to show Landon that he is not alone and friends, family, and complete strangers are wishing him well.

If you couldn't make it to the event to donate click on the GoFundMe link at the bottom of your page.

https://www.gofundme.com/LandonVallier