Getting to know JJ Harrison the Rodeo Clown

The Montana PRCA Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals are well underway and you might have noticed a certain rodeo clown.

Originally a school teacher with a masters degree, JJ Harrison says his love for being the class clown eventually became his occupation.

" About 2004 a friend of mine said 'hey I'm putting a bull ride on and I want you to be my clown,' Harrison said. "I thought that's ridiculously stupid I'm not wearing make-up prancing around like some dork. No I'm not doing that. He said I will give you 200 bucks. I said I'll be there!"

Harrison quit teaching in 2008 and now travels the United States as a clown.