Miss Rodeo Montana excited for what future holds

Every year at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, a new Miss Rodeo Montana is crowned. and this year, Kaitlin Kolka, a 23-year-old from southeastern Montana was crowned. She says it's an honor because this has been a dream of hers for most of her life.

It is incredible, I set a goal at four when one of the Miss Rodeo Montana's really inspired me and to have that come to fruition is just incredible, Im so excited to promote the sport of rodeo, says Kaitlin Kolka.

Speaking of promoting the sport of rodeo, Kolka says her job is quite extensive, as she will travel all over the state to inspire and educate.

My job ranges from a lot of things. It is really whatever the rodeo committees ask of me. Thats through school visits and talking to people about animal welfare, I really am just at the service of the PRCA and the Montana circuit, says Kolka

Besides being the best Miss Rodeo Montana she can be, Kolka says she hopes to be like the Miss Rodeo Montana who inspired her to fight for the crown.

 Just hopefully inspire the next generation of girls to want to get this crown as well.

