Miss Rodeo Montana excited for what future holds

As we first reported on kfbb.com, the case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen, in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence. To catch up on the timeline of this case: in September of 2014, Robert Back collapsed after ha...

As we first reported on kfbb.com, the case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen, in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence. To catch up on the timeline of this case: in September of 2014, Robert Back collapsed after ha...

The young man's name is Landon Vallier and he is a trooper and he has been fighting leukemia since October. He was diagnosed with the disease right after his 8th birthday. The family has been traveling back and forth to Seattle for treatments and its gotten quite expensive and Saturday over 60 local businesses came together to help Landon and his family with some of those expenses. Businesses like Morning Light and Pasta Montana donated items so that the Boys Scouts of Am...