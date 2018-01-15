University of Providence Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The University of Providence celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. with a special celebration held on campus.

It all started at 10:00 a.m. with the ringing of the Chapel Bell. The University of Providence says they do it every year along with the ringing of the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia.

The event also consisted of speeches, music and food.

"Martin Luther King stood for so much of what our campus stands for in terms of a commitment to justice, a commitment to peace, and that love is the only thing that can cover all of those divisions that exist among us," said the University's Information Director, Stephanie Schneider.