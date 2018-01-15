Senior Standout: Shelby's T.J. Reynolds

T.J. Reynolds was born into a basketball family. His father Tom has been coaching in Shelby for 21 years. After T.J. fell in love with the game, the two quickly realized they could build something special.

"Since about the second grade we've been working together. Even just on Sundays going in and shooting. And it's definitely picked up as we've gotten older," T.J. said.

T.J. is a senior now on a team that consistently plays in the postseason. The relationship between father and son is a big reason why.

"He definitely expects more from me so that's why it's that way," T.J. said.

Tom added "there are nights where I have to warn my wife he might need an extra hug but other than that it's pretty good."

Tom's guidance helped T.J. develop into an all state caliber player. When T.J. isn't suiting up for Shelby, basketball still doesn't stop.

"During the spring and summer I play for Idaho Select and that was a really great experience playing with some of the top guys from Montana and Idaho," T.J. said.

"It never hurts to put yourself in those situations. Sometimes we get lost here in Northern Montana and there's a lot of good basketball players in this country. It humbles you in a lot of ways and how hard you have to go to work," his dad added.

T.J. says one of his final goals is to win his first state title. But once he graduates, he'll also have basketball to look forward to at the next level.

"(I've) just been waiting to decide where I want to go. I got another visit and I'll decide after that," he said.