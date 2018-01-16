Domestic violence cases increasing in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS -
Domestic violence is a growing issue here in Cascade County. According to the Victim Witness Assistant Services, they currently have more than 350 open files. There were also more than 1,000 local victims in 2017.
"Everyday we deal with it," said Tonya Rolando with the Victim Witness Assistant Services. "Some days multiple times, some days maybe once, but I would average probably daily."
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute experience it in the U.S. One in 15 children are also exposed to it.
Officials say the most common cases usually involve drugs and alcohol. which can be traumatizing for victims.
"Our survivors struggle," Rolando added. "You don't know what kind of control that the offender is placing on them. We have people who threaten that they're going to kill animals, or that they're going to kill them."
The threats are very serious, but sometimes nothing can be done. In order to obtain an Order of Protection, there must be some offense by the abuser which can lead to an arrest. That's difficult, because threats aren't always easy to prove and that's an issue still being worked on today.
Resources:
Victim Witness Assistant Services – 401 3rd Avenue North
Business: 406-315-1111
Voices of Hope
Hotline: 800-273-8255
Business: 406-771-8648
Great Falls Rescue Mission
Hotline: 877-205-5303
Business: 406-761-2653
Mercy Home
Hotline: 406-453-1018
Business: 406-452-1315