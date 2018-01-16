Hawaii alert scare not likely to happen in Montana - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Hawaii alert scare not likely to happen in Montana

Posted: Updated:
By Bliss Zechman, News Reporter
Connect

The short answer from the folks in charge of emergency management here, is that its very unlikely Hawaii's situation would happen in Montana because of the stark differences in the state's sizes.

"One thing that's unique about Montana is the emergency notifications are sent out at the local level, so its the responsibility of our local disaster emergency services coordinator to send out those notifications," said Montana Disaster and Emergency Services Response and Recovery Branch Manager, Jake Ganieany.

Montana is the fourth largest state by area, so Ganieany says these services have to be handled differently than small-sized states like Hawaii.

"Its a lot of different geography and topography and that's why its really important that our local jurisdictions are pushing these messages out to the population," said Ganieany.

Unlike Hawaii, there are several more people on staff throughout the state to prevent misinformation from getting out.

"those messages are vetted very carefully to make sure the correct information is going out because the last thing we want to do at any level is to push out misinformation to the public."
 
The only statewide messages that go out are sent through the Health Department which receives direct orders from the CDC. Those are checked by several local and state officials before the public ever sees them. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Masked men rob Subway, force clerk into freezer

    Masked men rob Subway, force clerk into freezer

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 1:04 PM EST2018-01-16 18:04:20 GMT

    Last night at around 9:30 pm, the 911 dispatch in Helena received a report of a robbery that happened approximately 20 minutes prior at the Subway Restaurant at 3048 N Sander. 

    Last night at around 9:30 pm, the 911 dispatch in Helena received a report of a robbery that happened approximately 20 minutes prior at the Subway Restaurant at 3048 N Sander. 

  • Tier 3 sex offender updated address

    Tier 3 sex offender updated address

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 4:03 PM EST2018-01-16 21:03:17 GMT

    Raymond LaFranier is a Tier III sex offender and has updated his address within the city limits of Great Falls to 809 13th St. SW.

    Raymond LaFranier is a Tier III sex offender and has updated his address within the city limits of Great Falls to 809 13th St. SW.

  • Back Attorneys: Benefis destroyed evidence

    Back Attorneys: Benefis destroyed evidence

    Monday, January 15 2018 8:34 PM EST2018-01-16 01:34:34 GMT

    As we first reported on kfbb.com,  the case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen,  in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence. To catch up on the timeline of this case: in September of 2014, Robert Back collapsed after ha...

    As we first reported on kfbb.com,  the case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen,  in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence. To catch up on the timeline of this case: in September of 2014, Robert Back collapsed after ha...

  • Walmart issues apology to MSU professor over fishing license

    Walmart issues apology to MSU professor over fishing license

    Monday, January 15 2018 12:33 PM EST2018-01-15 17:33:38 GMT

    One of the worlds largest retailers is apologizing to a Montana State University professor following an incident involving his fishing license in 2016. 

    One of the worlds largest retailers is apologizing to a Montana State University professor following an incident involving his fishing license in 2016. 

  • Survivor Talks About New Sex Trafficking Act

    Survivor Talks About New Sex Trafficking Act

    Friday, January 12 2018 9:29 PM EST2018-01-13 02:29:04 GMT

    U.S. Senator Steve Daines recognized the day by publicly supporting legislation to crack down on online sex trafficking. He called it a growing problem in the state of Montana and that we must take steps now to stop trafficking in the community.

    U.S. Senator Steve Daines recognized the day by publicly supporting legislation to crack down on online sex trafficking. He called it a growing problem in the state of Montana and that we must take steps now to stop trafficking in the community.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Back Attorneys: Benefis destroyed evidence

    Back Attorneys: Benefis destroyed evidence

    Monday, January 15 2018 8:34 PM EST2018-01-16 01:34:34 GMT

    As we first reported on kfbb.com,  the case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen,  in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence. To catch up on the timeline of this case: in September of 2014, Robert Back collapsed after ha...

    As we first reported on kfbb.com,  the case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen,  in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence. To catch up on the timeline of this case: in September of 2014, Robert Back collapsed after ha...

  • Pet of the week: Jinx

    Pet of the week: Jinx

    Monday, January 15 2018 4:24 PM EST2018-01-15 21:24:41 GMT
    This week KFBB is featuring Jinx as our Pet of the Week. She's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls. Jinx is a 6-year-old cat who is shy, very sweet and is missing some parts which make her unique. “So she does like to hide at first but then once she feels more comfortable she will come out. and she is declawed on all four of her feet, so she would not do best outside,” says Erin Doran Besides missing all of her cl...
    This week KFBB is featuring Jinx as our Pet of the Week. She's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls. Jinx is a 6-year-old cat who is shy, very sweet and is missing some parts which make her unique. “So she does like to hide at first but then once she feels more comfortable she will come out. and she is declawed on all four of her feet, so she would not do best outside,” says Erin Doran Besides missing all of her cl...

  • Miss Rodeo Montana excited for what future holds

    Miss Rodeo Montana excited for what future holds

    Sunday, January 14 2018 7:33 PM EST2018-01-15 00:33:48 GMT
    Every year at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, a new Miss Rodeo Montana is crowned. and this year, Kaitlin Kolka, a 23-year-old from southeastern Montana was crowned. She says it's an honor because this has been a dream of hers for most of her life. “It is incredible, I set a goal at four when one of the Miss Rodeo Montana's really inspired me and to have that come to fruition is just incredible, I’m so excited to promote the sport of rodeo,” says Kaitlin Kolka...
    Every year at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, a new Miss Rodeo Montana is crowned. and this year, Kaitlin Kolka, a 23-year-old from southeastern Montana was crowned. She says it's an honor because this has been a dream of hers for most of her life. “It is incredible, I set a goal at four when one of the Miss Rodeo Montana's really inspired me and to have that come to fruition is just incredible, I’m so excited to promote the sport of rodeo,” says Kaitlin Kolka...

  • Community comes together to help a family in need

    Community comes together to help a family in need

    Saturday, January 13 2018 9:28 PM EST2018-01-14 02:28:50 GMT
    The young man's name is Landon Vallier and he is a trooper and he has been fighting leukemia since October. He was diagnosed with the disease right after his 8th birthday. The family has been traveling back and forth to Seattle for treatments and its gotten quite expensive and Saturday over 60 local businesses came together to help Landon and his family with some of those expenses. Businesses like Morning Light and Pasta Montana donated items so that the Boys Scouts of Am...
    The young man's name is Landon Vallier and he is a trooper and he has been fighting leukemia since October. He was diagnosed with the disease right after his 8th birthday. The family has been traveling back and forth to Seattle for treatments and its gotten quite expensive and Saturday over 60 local businesses came together to help Landon and his family with some of those expenses. Businesses like Morning Light and Pasta Montana donated items so that the Boys Scouts of Am...
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.