Students teach winter safety

HELENA, Mont- What would you do if you fell through the ice or were stranded in your car during a winter storm? Well, kids with the Peak program in Lewis and Clark County know just what to do in just about any winter weather crisis.
The Peak program gives exceptionally gifted students challenging educational opportunities like this. Tanner and his group came up with a skit which instructed a person on what to do if someone injures their vertebrae while skiing.
"What do i do now I'm stuck out here? So, getting this together and having kids and grown-ups learn about this, its a really useful life skill that can really help people," said Tanner Davis, a 5th grader at Rossiter Elementary School.
Just about every winter weather scare situation was played out- from what to do if an avalanche occurred or breaking down which parts of the body are most susceptible to frostbite. These kids have been working on this project for about six weeks. The program tries to address real world problems and allows the children work out how to solve those issues.
Last night at around 9:30 pm, the 911 dispatch in Helena received a report of a robbery that happened approximately 20 minutes prior at the Subway Restaurant at 3048 N Sander.
Raymond LaFranier is a Tier III sex offender and has updated his address within the city limits of Great Falls to 809 13th St. SW.
As we first reported on kfbb.com, the case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen, in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence. To catch up on the timeline of this case: in September of 2014, Robert Back collapsed after ha...
One of the worlds largest retailers is apologizing to a Montana State University professor following an incident involving his fishing license in 2016.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines recognized the day by publicly supporting legislation to crack down on online sex trafficking. He called it a growing problem in the state of Montana and that we must take steps now to stop trafficking in the community.
As we first reported on kfbb.com, the case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen, in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence. To catch up on the timeline of this case: in September of 2014, Robert Back collapsed after ha...
