New improvements planned for Historic 10th Street Bridge

Preservation Cascade Inc. has big plans for the Historic 10th Street Bridge, but they need your help and support!

Those plans include a complete trail across the Bridge by 2020, installing railings, and incorporating the River’s Edge Trail with the Historic Bridge.

To help out, start by attending the upcoming annual meeting, taking place Monday, January 22nd at 7:00pm in the Civic Center Gibson Room. After a brief business meeting, folks can enjoy talks by Public Works Director Jim Rearden and President of the River’s Edge Trail Foundation Bruce Pollington. Following discussions, musician and storyteller Richard Baker will perform.

The meeting is completely free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

If you are interested in making a donation for future improvements of the bridge, the “cost” is $250/railing yard. The organization is hoping to raise $200,000 for a temporary railing and other improvements. Right now, they are about halfway to their goal.

To make a tax-deductible donation, please send through mail at PRESERVATION CASCADE, INC. 1409 4th Ave. S., Great Falls, MT 59405

For further questions, call 406-452-5492, or head to Preservation Cascade’s website.