Man trying to buy tires arrested for forgery

Troy Allan Nelson has been arrested for Forgery and Elder/Persons With Developmental Disabilities Abuse after allegedly trying to buy tires with an 86 year old woman's check.

On January 15th, GFPD was dispatched to Walmart for a report of shoplifters trying to leave the store. When officers arrived, they made contact with a Loss Prevention employee who pointed out a female self-identified as Theresa McDowell, who had reportedly attempted to use a check from someone else and the attempt was unsuccessful. Police determined McDowell had been with a man, identified as Troy Nelson. Charging documents state Nelson was in the automotive department trying to use a similar check to the one McDowell used. He was attempting to buy tires, which were already installed on the vehicle, and other items valued at $650.00.

Nelson allegedly told officers he was listed on the check owner's bank account. When confronted about the check being signed by the account holder, Nelson reportedly said he just "scribbled a signature." Officers noted the signature appeared to be a tracing of a female signature and had been gone over in a different color ink. Charging documents state Nelson proceeded to evolve his story saying the account holder was his grandmother and has given him full authority to spend money from her account, but then ultimately told officers the account holder was his neighbor, not his grandmother.

He allegedly told officers he brings his 86 year old neighbor food and visited with her, but was surprised when she put him on her bank account to pay for funeral expenses when she passed away. He told police the money was his neighbors and that he shouldn't have spent it for any purpose not directly related to her care.

Charging documents state Nelson has a multi-state criminal history and is currently wanted in Minnesota for failing to appear for court for the underlying crime of Threats of Violence (Terroristic threats) charged in 2016. The State of Montana has requested bond in the amount of $10,000.