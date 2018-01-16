Senior Standout: DGS's Rhet Woodhall

When Rhet Woodhall looks back on his past four years as a DGS Bearcat, it's not hard for him to pick out a favorite memory.

"2015 when we won state in football," he remembered.

In the matchup against Box Elder, Rhet raced for 155 yards at over seven yards per carry, and found the endzone three times.

"I was a starting runningback, and an outside linebacker. Winning a state championship - that's one in a million," he explained.

As an upperclassmen, Rhet has continued to dominate on the gridiron, the court, and the track.

"He's set the tone for future generations of what being a Bearcat is - winning championships, setting the bar high, good work ethic," senior forward Kordell Carpenter said.

"First off, hardworking. When he's here, he's working his butt off. Another one, his leadership qualities. All the other kids look up to him, they follow him. And dependability. He's here all the time," said football coach and assistant basketball coach Matt Neumann.

"He's self-confident, I like it," Kordell added. "He's not cocky but self-confident is what you need in a leader."

After a rocky football season, Rhet said he's putting all his effort into making the basketball season a successful one. His hot scoring has lead DGS to the top of the conference with only three weeks until tournament season.

"If he's open, we're pretty confident it's going in," Coach Neumann said.

Now, as the 5'10" guard prepares to graduate, coaches can only hope that underclassmen will follow in the path to success that Rhet has paved for the Bearcats.

"Winning breeds winning, so we want these seniors to win and show these younger kids how to win in the future," Coach Neumann said.

