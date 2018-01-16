New Park District public hearing set

The Great Falls City Commission is releasing an updated proposal for a park district. This new version comes after opposition to the first proposal reached 21.6 percent last year.

The biggest change is the amount of money the city is asking for. Instead of 2.27 million dollars from the taxpayers, it will be 1.5 million dollars. Meaning the maximum property owners of a home valued at $100,000 will pay in a year would be roughly 22 dollars a year, or less than 2 dollars a month.



The parks department says this proposal needs to pass, or the public could see a drop in park services.

“We will do our best to maintain what we are doing but as things start to deteriorate more than we can handle, there may be a look at tiering maintenance levels, tiering parks, and whether we have to start taking out facilities or something like that,” says Steve Herrig.

Herrig went on to say those are all last resort efforts to maintain the parks if the voters turn down the reworked park district.



The commission wants to get the park district on the ballot of the may 8th great falls public schools election.