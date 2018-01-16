New Park District public hearing set

The Great Falls City Commission is releasing an updated proposal for a park district. This new version comes after opposition to the first proposal reached 21.6 percent last year.
The biggest change is the amount of money the city is asking for. Instead of 2.27 million dollars from the taxpayers, it will be 1.5 million dollars. Meaning the maximum property owners of a home valued at $100,000 will pay in a year would be roughly 22 dollars a year, or less than 2 dollars a month.
The parks department says this proposal needs to pass, or the public could see a drop in park services.
“We will do our best to maintain what we are doing but as things start to deteriorate more than we can handle, there may be a look at tiering maintenance levels, tiering parks, and whether we have to start taking out facilities or something like that,” says Steve Herrig.
Herrig went on to say those are all last resort efforts to maintain the parks if the voters turn down the reworked park district.
The commission wants to get the park district on the ballot of the may 8th great falls public schools election.
Last night at around 9:30 pm, the 911 dispatch in Helena received a report of a robbery that happened approximately 20 minutes prior at the Subway Restaurant at 3048 N Sander.
Raymond LaFranier is a Tier III sex offender and has updated his address within the city limits of Great Falls to 809 13th St. SW.
As we first reported on kfbb.com, the case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen, in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence. To catch up on the timeline of this case: in September of 2014, Robert Back collapsed after ha...
One of the worlds largest retailers is apologizing to a Montana State University professor following an incident involving his fishing license in 2016.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines recognized the day by publicly supporting legislation to crack down on online sex trafficking. He called it a growing problem in the state of Montana and that we must take steps now to stop trafficking in the community.
As we first reported on kfbb.com, the case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen, in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence. To catch up on the timeline of this case: in September of 2014, Robert Back collapsed after ha...
