Witness: Woman was screaming for help before police arrived

One man is accused of assaulting a woman as she screamed for help.

On January 14th, GFPD responded to a report of an assault. Charging documents say the victim told officers that Eugene Wells had assaulted her and stolen several items. The police report states when officers made contact with Wells, he was obviously intoxicated and smelled of alcohol. Wells told officers he had gotten into an argument with the victim because she took his alcohol bottle, so he left the residence.

Charging documents state the victim told police Wells had shown up drunk to her home and because she had been assaulted by him in the past, she feared he might cause a disturbance. She exited the apartment to call 911, but Wells followed and grabbed her wrist to keep her from walking away. The victim says as she was attempting to call 911 Wells grabbed her from behind, putting his arm around her neck and shoulders. As they struggled, Wells reportedly grabbed the victim's phone and took her pack of cigarettes.

The woman repeatedly screamed for help. Wells then allegedly threw her to the sidewalk, causing her to hit the back of her head on the concrete. Police noted the woman had a bump on her head, consistent with her story. They also noted she had a fingernail scratch on her wrist, consistent with being grabbed by the wrist.

Officers reported the victim was crying, shaking, and visibly upset. Her broken cell phone and the pack of cigarettes were found on Wells's person. Officers also noted Wells had a broken fingernail with fresh blood around it, but he said he had hurt it at work a few days prior. When officers confronted him about the fresh blood, Wells reportedly clenched his fist and turned away to keep officers from looking at the injury.

A neighbor told police they could hear a woman repeatedly screaming "help" just before police arrived.

Charging documents state Wells was convicted federally for Domestic Assault by a Habitual Offender. He also has convictions in Montana for Partner Family Member Assault in 2007, 2015, and 2016. additionally, he has a conviction in 2016 for Disorderly Conduct.

Wells is now being charged with Partner or Family Member Assault, Robbery, Criminal Destruction of or Tampering With a Communication Device, Theft, and Unlawful Restraint. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $25,000.