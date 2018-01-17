Witness: Woman was screaming for help before police arrived

Shadow Shayne St. Germain is accused of assaulting a child under the age of 3.
Shadow Shayne St. Germain is accused of assaulting a child under the age of 3.
One man is accused of assaulting a woman as she screamed for help.
One man is accused of assaulting a woman as she screamed for help.
Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children.
Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children.
Jon Abarr is a Republican turned Democrat but is not garnering any love from his new party because of his former ties to the KKK
Jon Abarr is a Republican turned Democrat, but is not garnering any love from his new party because of his former ties to the KKK
Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Pondera County near the Heart Butte area. The accident took place on Heart Butte Road right in front of the U.S. Postal Office. The call came in over dispatch about 5:30 a.m. and took MHP troopers almost two hours to respond to the scene. Right now it is unclear what caused the accident or if anyone else was hurt or killed. We are working to find out more details.
Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Pondera County near the Heart Butte area. The accident took place on Heart Butte Road right in front of the U.S. Postal Office. The call came in over dispatch about 5:30 a.m. and took MHP troopers almost two hours to respond to the scene. Right now it is unclear what caused the accident or if anyone else was hurt or killed. We are working to find out more details.
The Great Falls City Commission is releasing an updated proposal for a park district. This new version comes after the first proposal did not make it past voters last year. The biggest change is the amount of money the city is asking for. Instead of 2.27 million dollars from the taxpayers, it will be 1.5million dollars. Meaning the maximum property owners will pay in a year would be roughly 22 dollars a year, or less than 2 dollars a month. The parks department says this proposal n...
The Great Falls City Commission is releasing an updated proposal for a park district. This new version comes after the first proposal did not make it past voters last year. The biggest change is the amount of money the city is asking for. Instead of 2.27 million dollars from the taxpayers, it will be 1.5million dollars. Meaning the maximum property owners will pay in a year would be roughly 22 dollars a year, or less than 2 dollars a month. The parks department says this proposal n...
Troy Allan Nelson has been arrested for Forgery and Elder/Persons With Developmental Disabilities Abuse after allegedly trying to buy tires with an 86 year old woman's check.
Troy Allan Nelson has been arrested for Forgery and Elder/Persons With Developmental Disabilities Abuse after allegedly trying to buy tires with an 86 year old woman's check.
Police say they have several leads and are working hard to find the criminals and get the machine back to its rightful owner, but one patron said he doesn't think they were after the cash, but instead the pin numbers stored inside that machine, which could lead to a bigger problem for the bar and grille.
The suspects got away after leading officers with the Lewis and Clark county Sheriff's Department on a dangerous chase along Lincoln Road after they broke into the Causeway Chalet and stole the bar's ATM.