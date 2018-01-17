Witness: Woman was screaming for help before police arrived - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Witness: Woman was screaming for help before police arrived

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS -

One man is accused of assaulting a woman as she screamed for help.

On January 14th, GFPD responded to a report of an assault. Charging documents say the victim told officers that Eugene Wells had assaulted her and stolen several items. The police report states when officers made contact with Wells, he was obviously intoxicated and smelled of alcohol. Wells told officers he had gotten into an argument with the victim because she took his alcohol bottle, so he left the residence. 

Charging documents state the victim told police Wells had shown up drunk to her home and because she had been assaulted by him in the past, she feared he might cause a disturbance. She exited the apartment to call 911, but Wells followed and grabbed her wrist to keep her from walking away. The victim says as she was attempting to call 911 Wells grabbed her from behind, putting his arm around her neck and shoulders. As they struggled, Wells reportedly grabbed the victim's phone and took her pack of cigarettes. 

The woman repeatedly screamed for help. Wells then allegedly threw her to the sidewalk, causing her to hit the back of her head on the concrete. Police noted the woman had a bump on her head, consistent with her story. They also noted she had a fingernail scratch on her wrist, consistent with being grabbed by the wrist.

Officers reported the victim was crying, shaking, and visibly upset. Her broken cell phone and the pack of cigarettes were found on Wells's person. Officers also noted Wells had a broken fingernail with fresh blood around it, but he said he had hurt it at work a few days prior. When officers confronted him about the fresh blood, Wells reportedly clenched his fist and turned away to keep officers from looking at the injury.

A neighbor told police they could hear a woman repeatedly screaming "help" just before police arrived.

Charging documents state Wells was convicted federally for Domestic Assault by a Habitual Offender. He also has convictions in Montana for Partner Family Member Assault in 2007, 2015, and 2016. additionally, he has a conviction in 2016 for Disorderly Conduct. 

Wells is now being charged with Partner or Family Member Assault, Robbery, Criminal Destruction of or Tampering With a Communication Device, Theft, and Unlawful Restraint. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $25,000.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man accused of assaulting a toddler

    Man accused of assaulting a toddler

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 9:02 PM EST2018-01-18 02:02:03 GMT

    Shadow Shayne St. Germain is accused of assaulting a child under the age of 3. 

    Shadow Shayne St. Germain is accused of assaulting a child under the age of 3. 

  • Witness: Woman was screaming for help before police arrived

    Witness: Woman was screaming for help before police arrived

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 4:03 PM EST2018-01-17 21:03:21 GMT

    One man is accused of assaulting a woman as she screamed for help. 

    One man is accused of assaulting a woman as she screamed for help. 

  • Second fatal accident in two days

    Second fatal accident in two days

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 8:17 PM EST2018-01-18 01:17:10 GMT
    Wednesday marks the second day in a row someone has died on Montana roads, this time in Toole County.The accident happened on I-15 in Oilmont, MT. The call came in over dispatch around 7:30 Wednesday morning. It took crews about 5 minutes to get to the scene. The responding Trooper is the same one that responded to the accident in the Heart Butte area that claimed the life of another person on Tuesday. It's not clear on what caused the accident either of those accidents or if anybody...
    Wednesday marks the second day in a row someone has died on Montana roads, this time in Toole County.The accident happened on I-15 in Oilmont, MT. The call came in over dispatch around 7:30 Wednesday morning. It took crews about 5 minutes to get to the scene. The responding Trooper is the same one that responded to the accident in the Heart Butte area that claimed the life of another person on Tuesday. It's not clear on what caused the accident either of those accidents or if anybody...

  • Police: Fourth victim in sexual assault/incest case a minor

    Police: Fourth victim in sexual assault/incest case a minor

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 1:25 PM EST2018-01-17 18:25:09 GMT

    Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children. 

    Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children. 

  • Man with past ties to the KKK runs for office

    Man with past ties to the KKK runs for office

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 8:37 PM EST2018-01-18 01:37:58 GMT

    Jon Abarr is a Republican turned Democrat but is not garnering any love from his new party because of his former ties to the KKK

    Jon Abarr is a Republican turned Democrat, but is not garnering any love from his new party because of his former ties to the KKK

  • NewsMore>>

  • Fatal crashed reported in Pondera County

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 6:10 PM EST2018-01-17 23:10:41 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Pondera County near the Heart Butte area. The accident took place on Heart Butte Road right in front of the U.S. Postal Office. The call came in over dispatch about 5:30 a.m. and took MHP troopers almost two hours to respond to the scene. Right now it is unclear what caused the accident or if anyone else was hurt or killed. We are working to find out more details.

    Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Pondera County near the Heart Butte area. The accident took place on Heart Butte Road right in front of the U.S. Postal Office. The call came in over dispatch about 5:30 a.m. and took MHP troopers almost two hours to respond to the scene. Right now it is unclear what caused the accident or if anyone else was hurt or killed. We are working to find out more details.

  • New Park District public hearing set

    New Park District public hearing set

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 12:45 AM EST2018-01-17 05:45:12 GMT

    The Great Falls City Commission is releasing an updated proposal for a park district. This new version comes after the first proposal did not make it past voters last year. The biggest change is the amount of money the city is asking for. Instead of 2.27 million dollars from the taxpayers, it will be 1.5million dollars. Meaning the maximum property owners will pay in a year would be roughly 22 dollars a year, or less than 2 dollars a month. The parks department says this proposal n...

    The Great Falls City Commission is releasing an updated proposal for a park district. This new version comes after the first proposal did not make it past voters last year. The biggest change is the amount of money the city is asking for. Instead of 2.27 million dollars from the taxpayers, it will be 1.5million dollars. Meaning the maximum property owners will pay in a year would be roughly 22 dollars a year, or less than 2 dollars a month. The parks department says this proposal n...

  • Man trying to buy tires arrested for forgery

    Man trying to buy tires arrested for forgery

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 9:28 PM EST2018-01-17 02:28:46 GMT

    Troy Allan Nelson has been arrested for Forgery and Elder/Persons With Developmental Disabilities Abuse after allegedly trying to buy tires with an 86 year old woman's check. 

    Troy Allan Nelson has been arrested for Forgery and Elder/Persons With Developmental Disabilities Abuse after allegedly trying to buy tires with an 86 year old woman's check. 

  • Update: One man is in custody after ATM theft

    Update: One man is in custody after ATM theft

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 7:51 PM EST2018-01-17 00:51:19 GMT


    Police say they have several leads and are working hard to find the criminals and get the machine back to its rightful owner, but one patron said he doesn't think they were after the cash, but instead the pin numbers stored inside that machine, which could lead to a bigger problem for the bar and grille.
     

    The suspects got away after leading officers with the Lewis and Clark county Sheriff's Department on a dangerous chase along Lincoln Road after they broke into the Causeway Chalet and stole the bar's ATM.

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.