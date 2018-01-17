Man with past ties to the KKK runs for office

Jon Abarr is a Republican turned Democrat, but isn't garnering any love from his new party because of his former ties to the KKK.

"I still consider myself proud to be white but that's more on a personal level than trying to advocate that to everybody,"said Abarr.

The words of one of the most controversial candidates Cascade County has seen.

This race isn't just making waves here. It's gaining nationwide attention after Abarr was found to have ties to a white supremacist group. Wednesday for the first time he spoke with local media.

Abarr states on his website he hasn't been a white supremacist for 20 years.

In fact, he said he only got involved with the group to please his father.

He admits he believed the ideology for a time but has since changed those beliefs.

"I just know too many black people that are smart. I don't have a problem with any race," said Abarr

He said he's proud to be a white man in America. And he then took a moment to clarify the difference between white pride and white supremacy.

"White pride is just believing that your heritage is important to you, white supremacist is you think your race and your culture is superior to everyone else," said Strizich.

However, on his website a portion of his platform is dedicated to pride and dignity for whites.

Abarr changed his party affiliation and is now running as a democrat. But his party is not ready to back him.

I don't believe this guy a leopard doesn't change his spots. Has he been active in any other activist organizations or activities that prove he is truly there I doubt it. I haven't seen a thing in his history which has been fairly public," said Strizich.

Abarr has accepted the party won't support him but hes not backing down. His plans include uniting the right wing democrats and republicans.

Which is along the lines of the American Freedom Party.

A party in which he works for as a political consultant that promotes white nationalism.

But with all this controversy surrounding his party affiliation we asked him why not just run as an independent?

"I'm too lazy to go get a couple hundred signatures," said Abarr.

