Man accused of assaulting a toddler

Wednesday marks the second day in a row someone has died on Montana roads, this time in Toole County.The accident happened on I-15 in Oilmont, MT. The call came in over dispatch around 7:30 Wednesday morning. It took crews about 5 minutes to get to the scene. The responding Trooper is the same one that responded to the accident in the Heart Butte area that claimed the life of another person on Tuesday. It's not clear on what caused the accident either of those accidents or if anybody...

Wednesday marks the second day in a row someone has died on Montana roads, this time in Toole County.The accident happened on I-15 in Oilmont, MT. The call came in over dispatch around 7:30 Wednesday morning. It took crews about 5 minutes to get to the scene. The responding Trooper is the same one that responded to the accident in the Heart Butte area that claimed the life of another person on Tuesday. It's not clear on what caused the accident either of those accidents or if anybody...