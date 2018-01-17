Lt. Bob Rosipal files for Cascade County Sheriff - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Lt. Bob Rosipal files for Cascade County Sheriff


By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter



As candidates make their name known across the state right here in cascade county there might be a new sheriff in town.

According to Cascade County Clerk and Recorder, Rina Moore, Lt. Bob Rosipal is the first to file for the sheriff's seat. He will be running as a Republican. 

There is no word if Sheriff Bob Edwards will run for reelection. Edwards was arrested last year. Court documents state Edwards pushed his partner into a TV stand at an event held in the Radisson Hotel in Helena on June 15th.

