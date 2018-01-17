Sugarbeeters Team to Beat in the 9C

The Chinook Sugarbeeters boys basketball team is off to a great start this season with a 9-1 record and is the only remaining unbeaten team from the 9C district.

The Beeters were a dark horse to contend going into the season after making it to Divisionals last year and looking good there.

Head coach Mike Seymour has been able to put together lineups that are athletic, long, and play tremendous defense which also helps them get easy baskets offensively in transition.

We caught up with the head man on how his team has gotten off to such a fast start.

"I think defensively, we've been pretty solid and we've been getting balanced scoring from everybody on our squad," he said. "Our goals are to play each games as they come along and take 'em one at a time."

The next team to get a crack at the Beeters is the second best team in the 9C, Hays-Lodgepole.

The Thunderbirds will head to Chinook on Thursday to face the Beeters at 7:30 p.m.