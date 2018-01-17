Malmstrom AFB has multiple lines of defense for emergency alerts

Malmstrom Air Force Base has commented on how they would deal with emergency alerts like the one in Hawaii.

The base works closely with the city, state, and federal government regarding emergency alerts like the one Hawaii received, and this ensures the base can confirm the threat is real, before stepping into action.

Here is the statement from Malmstrom.

“Malmstrom air force base works closely with the city and state who have their own notification system regarding emergency management notifications. If Malmstrom received a notification from the city or state system, we would first confirm the message and then after approval from the wing commander, we would use our own base emergency notification warning system to ensure dissemination to the base population.”

Malmstrom AFB says the chain of information goes the other way as well.

“The department of defense has a robust and dependable early warning detection and emergency notification system. If Malmstrom received notification from that system we would again ensure/confirm the authenticity of the message, notify and obtain approval from the wing commander, and then notify the base as well as the city and state as appropriate to ensure wider dissemination to the local community.”