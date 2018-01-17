UP eSports Team Set to Begin Play this Fall

The University of Providence new eSports program will put the school on the cutting edge of sports gaming.

That is Vice President for Athletics' Dave Gantt's vision.

He added each player will compete in one particular game in order for the program to have specialized competitors.

Tournaments are exclusively played online and will be played in what is now the mailroom and bookstore on campus. Gantt said they will remodel the space to be used exclusively for gaming.

There also won't be any travel costs for the team making it a low cost, high revenue proposition.The profit gained from this venture will also help other athletic programs on campus that need funding.

"This is something that's been going on for a while but it hasn't hit the main stream media at the point of when we first started discussing it," Gantt said. "Since then, its gotten a lot more publicity. Its up and coming, legitimate sport with hundreds of millions of dollars in prize money for upper end competitors."

The new eSports team is set to compete this fall.