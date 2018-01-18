Argos Turn the Lights Out on Northern at Home - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Argos Turn the Lights Out on Northern at Home

FINAL 

Men's Score
Argos - 75
Lights - 64

Women's Score

Argos - 67 
Skylights - 62

