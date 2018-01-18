Montana's little learners

Your child's preschool education could be getting a big boost thanks to the Governor.

This week Bullock announced more funding for high-quality preschool.

Over $1.3 Million in supplemental funding will be used for at risk Montana children. The question is how long will be available.

In a press release from the Governors office, high quality preschool is geared toward providing more education for teachers, increasing preschool programs and making classrooms more inclusive for children with special needs.

The new funds are in addition to a four year, $40 Million Preschool Development Grant.

This upcoming school year marks the end of this grant and there's is no guarantee it will be available next year.

"That's just the uncertainty at this point with the funding there you know is a possibility that there are continued funding sources but that is something right now that is still being explored," said Klapmeier.

That means all of the additional Pre-K slots opened last year will be impacted by the loss of the federal grants. He did add some areas may not be hit as hard as other areas in the state. He said right now they can't even speculate on the numbers.