MAGIE expo is here in the Electric City

Its that time of year Again for those who are looking to buy that new tractor they have been eying all year or just to get some financial advice for anything Ag-related and MAGIE is the place to be.

Thursday kicked off the event at the Montana Expo Park is where you can talk to over 300 vendors selling everything from handheld tools all the way to monster truck sized tractors. This year is the opportunity for farmers, ranchers or just people who love agriculture, to learn about the new technology hitting the market.

Skip Walter, an organizer for MAGIE says, "things are changing rapidly in the world around us and in the world of agriculture in particular and of course as that technology grows the educational needs are larger for farmers and rancher and they can learn everything they need to know at shows like the MAGIE."



Walter added that the MAGIE show here in Great Falls is one of the biggest ag shows on this side of the Mississippi. The show will go on until Saturday.

