Despite threats, Capitol workers feel safe

HELENA, Mont.- A major threat to the state capitol as a man is taken into custody after telling police he was planning to "shoot up" the building. Police say he may have been on his way to the capitol when he was caught.

On Tuesday, the man told officers he planned to shoot up the Capitol the next day. Teams in Bozeman and Helena worked together to identify the suspect--

a 40-year-old Belgrade man.



Yesterday they learned he had left Belgrade on his way to Helena. He was stopped near Spokane Creek Road and Highway 12 East. Police will not say if he had weapons in the vehicle. They did say man was taken to the state mental hospital after an evaluation.



Very few workers at the Capitol were warned that someone was headed to their workplace with intent to harm. That includes some state representatives who were in house attending committee meetings.



"The news to me that there was a really dangerous situation is just that," said Senator Mary Caferro.



The threat was stopped, but as we told you last month, Montana's Capitol security is relaxed compared to other states. There are no metal detectors or barricades from stopping anyone from entering the building from 6:00 A.M to 6:00 P.M. Folks with general services, who runs the security for the capitol, were unavailable to talk today but in a previous interview last month say their measures are safe.



"Our job as providers of and operators of facilities is to always maintain the need for public access with public safety," said Steve Baiamonte, General Services Manager.

The Capitol is guarded by two sets of security. One, through local law enforcement surveillance and the other through a private security team called Securitas. The latter is unarmed and chiefly maintains watchful eye.

But even after the threat yesterday and with current security measures in place, many say they still feel safe.



"I'm very comfortable here, we have great protection," said Caferro.



Officer Steve Hagen with the Helena Police Department says the Capitol receives numerous threats, but not many that are credible.



There is no word on whether or not General Services plans to step up security.