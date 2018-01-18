33rd Antique Tractor and Toy Show

HELENA, Mont.- A major threat to the state capitol as a man is taken into custody after telling police he was planning to "shoot up" the building. Police say he may have been on his way to the capitol when he was caught. On Tuesday, the man told officers he planned to shoot up the Capitol the next day. Teams in Bozeman and Helena worked together to identify the suspect-- a 40-year-old Belgrade man. Yesterday they learned he had left Belgrade on his way to Helena. H...

HELENA, Mont.- A major threat to the state capitol as a man is taken into custody after telling police he was planning to "shoot up" the building. Police say he may have been on his way to the capitol when he was caught. On Tuesday, the man told officers he planned to shoot up the Capitol the next day. Teams in Bozeman and Helena worked together to identify the suspect-- a 40-year-old Belgrade man. Yesterday they learned he had left Belgrade on his way to Helena. H...