Malmstrom receives new weapon to arsenal

Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Pondera County near the Heart Butte area. The accident took place on Heart Butte Road right in front of the U.S. Postal Office. The call came in over dispatch about 5:30 a.m. and took MHP troopers almost two hours to respond to the scene. Right now it is unclear what caused the accident or if anyone else was hurt or killed. We are working to find out more details.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution to fund the government for the next 30-days. The 230-197 vote came down just before 6 p.m. MST.
HELENA- A 40-year-old Montana man is receiving in-patient mental health treatment after he allegedly threatened to "shoot up the Capitol." Helena police say they heard a tip on Mon., Jan. 16 about a Gallatin County man who'd been making violent threats.
Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children.
Your child's preschool education could be getting a big boost thanks to the Governor. This week Bullock announced more funding for high-quality preschool. Over $1.3 Million in supplemental funding is going towards more at risk Montana children.
