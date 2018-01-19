Benefis introduces the new Da-Vinci Surgical System

Having surgery is always a painful experience and often recovery time can last for months but what if we told you that Benefis has a new piece of technology that will get you back on your feet faster.

Benefis introduced the Da-Vinci Surgical System that is designed to make minimally invasive surgery a little easier. This robot allows surgeons to reach places they might not be able to reach with there hands. Of course, such a machine does come with a multi-million dollar price tag but one surgeon says this was a need that was long overdue.

Dr. Glenn Winslow said, "Medicaid and Medicare are looking at this very carefully but they realize that with improved robot technology with better outcomes to patients its makes it worth it in the long run."

Dr. Winslow says this machine is completely physician operated at all times. He has already used the machine in surgery and adds this type of technology is only the beginning of a limitless future of robotic surgery.

