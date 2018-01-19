Growing the city

Every year the Great Falls Development Authority brings businesses from all over central Montana together to figure out ways to economically expand right here in the Electric City.

This is the Second Annual Ignite Great Falls. Jolene Schalper Vice President of GFDA said this a chance entrepreneurs can network with contractors who also meet with local farmers.

"We love sharing the projects that are under construction or opening this year," said Schalper.

All with the goal of expanding not just the local economy but the state as well.

For 5 on Black Restaurant owner, Tom Snyder Great Falls is the perfect place for him to open up shop and contribute to the growing economy.



"It is unbelievable the energy you guys have and the excitement you have about whats going on and making Great Falls one of the cooler places in Montana and I see that happening in this room right here," said Snyder.

This is about offering our community more, more housing, schools, shopping, and even health care, all while growing relationships within businesses in rural areas.

"We are moving forward we're on a roll we want to keep continuing to do that and for new people its their responsibility as well to contribute. I wish every one in the community could hear theses ideas and hear whats going on I welcome everyone to walk around and really take a fresh look at town," said Mayor Bob Kelly.

GFDA hopes over the next few years the population of the city will grow by 12 thousand people

As they say Rome wasn't built in a day and neither was great falls but you'll defiantly see those changes very soon.